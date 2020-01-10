Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Good to go
Gallinari (calf) is available for Thursday's game against Houston, Erik Horne of The Athletic reports.
Gallinari started the day listed as out due to a calf injury, but he's since been given the green light to play. He won't have a minutes restriction and figures to take on his usual workload Thursday evening.
