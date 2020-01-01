Gallinari scored 20 points (8-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 106-101 win over the Mavericks.

He missed the prior four games with an ankle injury, but Gallinari looked 100 percent in his return to action. The veteran sharpshooter has actually scored at least 20 points in four straight games sandwiched around his absence, and he wraps up December having averaged 17.9 points, 6.2 boards, 2.9 threes and 2.3 assists through 10 games.