Following the Thunder's trade of Jerami Grant on Monday, Gallinari is expected to open the season as the team's starting power forward, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Gallinari was part of the blockbuster trade that sent Paul George to the Clippers this weekend, and now, with the Thunder making a trade that saved them nearly $40 million in tax penalties, the team intends to use versatile Italian forward in the starting lineup. How long Gallinari will remain with the Thunder, however, is still up in the air, especially as rumors of a potential Russell Westbrook trade surface. However, for as long as Westbrook is on the team and Oklahoma City remains competitive, Gallinari will undoubtedly be the Thunder's No. 2 scoring option after a career-best season in 2018-19.