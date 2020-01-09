Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Now questionable Thursday
Gallinari (calf) has been upgraded to questionable for Thursday's game against Houston, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
Gallinari was listed as "out" on the Thunder's initial injury report, but he's since been bumped up to "questionable," implying that he'll have a chance to play after missing Tuesday's game. Rookie Darius Bazley started in the frontcourt in Gallinari's absence and will likely do so again if he sits.
