Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Off injury report
Gallinari (ankle) doesn't appear on the Thunder's injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Grizzlies.
Gallinari was scratched ahead of the Thunder's last game Sunday against the Clippers after his ankle tightened up in warmups, but the three-day break in Oklahoma City's schedule has apparently provided him with enough time to recover from the injury. Unless coach Billy Donovan indicates otherwise following the Thunder's morning shootaround, expect Gallinari to start at power forward and handle a normal minutes load. The 31-year-old could be a candidate to sit out the second half of the back-to-back set Friday in Charlotte, however.
