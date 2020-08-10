The Thunder list Gallinari as out for Monday's game against the Suns with a left ankle injury.

Though Gallinari is listed with an injury, his absence is most likely maintenance-related more than anything else while the Thunder finish out the second half of a back-to-back set. Gallinari played 22 minutes in Sunday's 121-103 win over the Wizards and was efficient during his time on the court, pouring in 20 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT) to go with two rebounds, two assists and one steal. Darius Bazley looks like the most logical candidate to replace Gallinari in the starting five Monday.