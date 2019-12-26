Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Out through Sunday
Gallinari is out for the Thunder's next three games, with his first chance to return being Tuesday against the Mavericks, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
Gallinari's left ankle injury is relatively significant, and it could take about a week to recover from. While he's sidelined, Darius Bazley should continue drawing starts.
