Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Out Thursday
Gallinari (ankle) will not play Thursday against Memphis, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
The Thunder initially did not list Gallinari on the injury report, but he'll now be headed for a second consecutive absence. Expect rookie Darius Bazley to make another start in the frontcourt in his absence.
