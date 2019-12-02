Gallinari collected 23 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes during Sunday's 107-104 win over the Pelicans.

Gallinari hauled in a season-high 11 boards, registering his first double-double through 19 appearances. He compiled a career-high seven double-doubles in 2018-19, so Gallinari will have to get busy on the glass if he's going to match that mark here in 2019-20.