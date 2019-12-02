Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Posts 23 points, 11 boards
Gallinari collected 23 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes during Sunday's 107-104 win over the Pelicans.
Gallinari hauled in a season-high 11 boards, registering his first double-double through 19 appearances. He compiled a career-high seven double-doubles in 2018-19, so Gallinari will have to get busy on the glass if he's going to match that mark here in 2019-20.
More News
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Solid line in Friday's victory•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Struggles from field in loss•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Puts up 15 points•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Scores 25 points•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Rough shooting night in loss•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Scores season-high 28 points•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...