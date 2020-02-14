Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Posts team-high 29 points
Gallinari contributed 29 points (12-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist in 33 minutes during Thursday's 123-118 win over the Pelicans.
Putting up 19.3 points and a strong 89.9 percent from the charity stripe on the season, it's probably a good thing that Gallinari wasn't traded at the NBA trade deadline. He's meshed well with the Thunder's guard-heavy lineups, and is producing at a top 50 level on the season. Assuming he's able to remain healthy, head coach Billy Donovan should be happy to continue giving the 31-year old around 30 minutes per game.
