Gallinari tallied 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and a steal across 34 minutes in Monday's 100-97 win over the Warriors.

Gallinari and Ferguson switched toles on Monday, with Gallinari moving to the three and Ferguson sliding into the frontcourt in the starting lineup. Both players are firmly entrenched in the first unit, but Gallinari's production is on the rise and looks to be a more consistent target than Ferguson. Gallinari is arguably the second-best source of fantasy production on the team currently.