Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Puts up 15 points
Gallinari tallied 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and a steal across 34 minutes in Monday's 100-97 win over the Warriors.
The season-high assist total was an outlier for Gallinari, but the rest of the production was otherwise consistent with what fantasy managers have come to expect from the 31-year-old. Gallinari is averaging 18.6 points, 5.2 boards and 2.7 triples per game this season while shooting 43.9 percent from the floor, 40.2 percent from distance and 93 percent from the charity stripe.
