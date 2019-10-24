Play

Gallinari had 21 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3PT, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal during Oklahoma City's 95-100 loss at Utah on Wednesday.

Gallinari delivered a solid effort across the board, as the was the team's third-highest scorer, rebounder and passer in this game. A player who can do a little bit of everything but relies mostly on his scoring, expect him to remain as one of the Thunder's biggest offensive threats when Oklahoma City hosts Washington this Friday.

