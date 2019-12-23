Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Questionable to play Sunday
Gallinari is questionable to play Sunday due to left ankle soreness, Mark Medina of USA Today reports.
In a late decision, coach Billy Donovan has opted to replace Gallinari with Darius Bazley in the starting lineup. It appears as though Gallinari's ankle tightened up during pregame drills and while there's a chance he'll go, it'll certainly be in a diminished capacity.
More News
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Solid scoring performance•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Scores 20 points in win•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Scores 14 points in return to action•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Won't play Monday•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Posts 23 points, 11 boards•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...