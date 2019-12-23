Play

Gallinari is questionable to play Sunday due to left ankle soreness, Mark Medina of USA Today reports.

In a late decision, coach Billy Donovan has opted to replace Gallinari with Darius Bazley in the starting lineup. It appears as though Gallinari's ankle tightened up during pregame drills and while there's a chance he'll go, it'll certainly be in a diminished capacity.

More News
Our Latest Stories