Gallinari isn't included on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Rockets after he sat out Saturday's 119-106 win over the Trail Blazers for rest purposes.

Gallinari's absence from the report confirms the Thunder's decision to hold him out Saturday was merely planned maintenance for the second half of a back-to-back set rather than due to anything injury-related. Look for Gallinari to play his usual 30-plus minutes Monday, assuming the contest remains reasonably competitive.