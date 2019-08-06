Gallinari underwent an emergency appendectomy Saturday but expects to suit up for the Italian national team in the FIBA World Cup later in August, Eurohoops.net reports.

Per Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.com, Gallinari was discharged from the hospital Tuesday and hopes to resume full basketball activities with the Italian squad beginning Aug. 12. Even if Gallinari decides that he'll need more time off to recover from the procedure, there's little doubt that he'll be back to full health by the time the Thunder open training camp in the fall.