Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Resting Thursday
Gallinari (rest) will not play in Thursday's exhibition against the New Zealand Breakers, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
Gallinari is just getting some maintenance after he played 17 minutes in Tuesday's exhibition against the Mavericks. The forward played 17 minutes, finishing with 10 points and nine rebounds.
