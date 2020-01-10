Gallinari ended with 23 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Thursday's 113-92 victory over the Rockets.

After being ruled out earlier in the day, Gallinari obviously impressed enough to be able to take his place in the starting lineup. His calf injury was never deemed serious and the fact he only missed one game would indicate there should be no lasting effects. Gallinari played only 28 minutes due to the game being a blowout but was still able to deliver his second double-double of the season. The Thunder are playing as well as anyone right now and as long as he remains healthy, Gallinari should continue to thrive in the uptempo offense.