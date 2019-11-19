Gallinari posted 14 points (3-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Monday's loss to the Clippers.

Though Gallinari surpassed double-figures for the 13th-straight time to begin the season, he struggled against the hard-nosed defense of his former team. It was likely a one-off game as the Italian veteran's in the midst of another stand out season. Through 13 games, Gallinari's averaging 19.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.8 threes and 1.6 assists in 29.5 minutes.