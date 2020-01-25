Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Ruled out Saturday
Gallinari won't play in Saturday's game against Minnesota due to a sore left thumb, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
The veteran forward emerged from Friday's win over Atlanta with a sore left thumb. Gallinari's ability to drop 28 points in 25 minutes of run against the Hawks indicates that the injury isn't overly serious, though more information about the issue should come out over the coming days. He can tentatively be listed as questionable for Monday's tilt with Dallas.
More News
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Strong scoring performance•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Double-doubles in win•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Ready to play•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Set to rest Saturday•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Carries team with 27 points•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Goes for 23 points•
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.