Gallinari won't play in Saturday's game against Minnesota due to a sore left thumb, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

The veteran forward emerged from Friday's win over Atlanta with a sore left thumb. Gallinari's ability to drop 28 points in 25 minutes of run against the Hawks indicates that the injury isn't overly serious, though more information about the issue should come out over the coming days. He can tentatively be listed as questionable for Monday's tilt with Dallas.