Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Ruled out Sunday
Gallinari (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Erik Horne of The Athletic reports.
Gallinari was a late scratch from the starting lineup after his ankle tightened up in the leadup to Sunday's game. While the issue doesn't appear to be too severe, the veteran forward's status for Thursday's tilt with Memphis will remain up in the air pending an official update from the team.
