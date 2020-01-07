Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Ruled out Tuesday
Gallinari (calf) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Nets due to a bruised right calf, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Gallinari apparently suffered the injury during Monday's loss to Philly, which he finished with 18 points on just 4-of-12 shooting. With Nerlens Noel (ankle) also out, expect Mike Muscala to pick up increased minutes off the bench, while rookie Darius Bazley could move into the starting five.
