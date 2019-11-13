Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Salvages night at line
Gallinari scored a team-high 14 points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT) while adding four rebounds and a steal in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 111-85 loss to the Pacers.
The Thunder had a tough time against the Pacers' defense, shooting 35.8 percent from the floor and 24.0 percent from three-point range overall, but Gallinari at least was able to convert his chances at the charity stripe. The 14 points was actually a season low for the veteran forward, and through 11 games he's averaging 18.2 PPG -- including a career-high 2.8 threes per game.
More News
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Scores 21 against Warriors•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Scores 27 in Thursday's loss•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Rattles off 16 points•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Shines from three, charity stripe•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Puts up 21 points•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Double-double in 25 minutes•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...