Gallinari scored a team-high 14 points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT) while adding four rebounds and a steal in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 111-85 loss to the Pacers.

The Thunder had a tough time against the Pacers' defense, shooting 35.8 percent from the floor and 24.0 percent from three-point range overall, but Gallinari at least was able to convert his chances at the charity stripe. The 14 points was actually a season low for the veteran forward, and through 11 games he's averaging 18.2 PPG -- including a career-high 2.8 threes per game.