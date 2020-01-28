Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Scores 14 in Monday's win
Gallinari provided 14 points (4-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 107-97 loss to the Mavericks.
Gallinari struggled from the field but turned in a well-rounded line nonetheless, this after missing Saturday's matchup versus the Timberwolves due to a sore left thumb. Gallinari is averaging a career high in made threes while shooting at least 90.0 percent from the charity stripe for the fourth straight season, and assuming he isn't moved prior to the trade deadline he's locked into a demanding role as the team's starting power forward.
