Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Scores 14 points in return to action
Gallinari amassed 14 points (5-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 94-93 loss to the Kings.
Gallinari returned after missing just one game with an ankle sprain. He played 33 minutes in the loss and didn't appear hampered by the injury. During his first season with the Thunder, Gallinari has been a top-50 player over the first seven weeks. His current production is right around where we thought it might be heading into the season meaning there is not a lot of value to be found if you are trying to offload him in a trade.
