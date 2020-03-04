Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Scores 15 versus Clippers
Gallinari (ankle) managed 15 points (4-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 109-94 loss to the Clippers.
Gallinari (ankle) returned to the lineup following a one-game absence but missed all four of his field-goal attempts from two-point range and didn't offer much beyond his four treys. It was a tough matchup on both ends for Gallinari, as he spent no shortage of time matched up with the likes of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Assuming Gallinari is able to give it a go during Wednesday's matchup versus the Pistons, he'll look to get back on track against a less threatening opponent.
