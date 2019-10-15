Gallinari registered 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, and two assists in 22 minutes during Monday's 107-70 loss to the Mavericks.

Gallinari returned to the lineup following a one-game absence for rest purposes. The veteran combo forward is locked into a starting role and will look to stay healthy for a second straight season.