Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Scores 16 points in 22 minutes
Gallinari registered 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, and two assists in 22 minutes during Monday's 107-70 loss to the Mavericks.
Gallinari returned to the lineup following a one-game absence for rest purposes. The veteran combo forward is locked into a starting role and will look to stay healthy for a second straight season.
