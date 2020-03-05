Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Scores 19, swipes four
Gallinari (ankle) had 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, four steals and one assist in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 114-107 win over the Pistons.
Gallinari (ankle) played in his first back-to-back set since November after a quiet showing in Tuesday's loss to the Clippers. The 31-year-old forward amassed a season high steal total in this one and will look to take advantage of another favorable matchup during Friday's contest against the Knicks.
