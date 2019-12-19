Gallinari had 20 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3PT, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 126-122 win over the Grizzlies.

Gallinari has been a reliable source of scoring for the Thunder, as he has scored in double digits in all but one game this season. He has reached the 20-point mark in back-to-back contests, however, and he should continue as one of Oklahoma City's most productive players ahead of Friday's home tilt against the Suns.