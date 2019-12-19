Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Scores 20 points in win
Gallinari had 20 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3PT, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 126-122 win over the Grizzlies.
Gallinari has been a reliable source of scoring for the Thunder, as he has scored in double digits in all but one game this season. He has reached the 20-point mark in back-to-back contests, however, and he should continue as one of Oklahoma City's most productive players ahead of Friday's home tilt against the Suns.
More News
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Scores 14 points in return to action•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Won't play Monday•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Posts 23 points, 11 boards•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Solid line in Friday's victory•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Struggles from field in loss•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.