Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Scores 21 against Warriors
Gallinari had 21 points (6-11 FG, 4-6 3PT, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Saturday's 114-108 win over the Warriors.
Gallinari has scored in double digits in every single game this season, topping the 20-point plateau four times. Most of his value comes from his scoring, but he has been extremely efficient this season -- his 46.9 field-goal percentage and 47.5 three-point percentage would both represent career-high marks for him if he is able to sustain them throughout the season.
