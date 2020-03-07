Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Scores 22 in win
Gallinari scored 22 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3PT, 5-6 FT) in Friday's win over the Knicks.
Gallinari topped 20 points for the third time in five games, though he didn't provide much outside of scoring, as he added just one rebound and two assists in 28 minutes.
