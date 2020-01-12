Gallinari registered 24 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists and two rebounds during Saturday's 125-110 loss to the Lakers.

Along with teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Gallinari was one of the Thunder's leading scorers against the Lakers. While the 6-foot-10 forward excelled, foul trouble did force him to sit out minutes that could have elevated his stat line. Regardless, it is a positive step for the 31-year-old, who had shot for a collective 37.3 percent from the field in his previous four games.