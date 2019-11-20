Gallinari had 25 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3PT, 9-11 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 112-107 loss against the Lakers.

Gallinari has scored 20-plus points in four of his last seven outings and while he remains healthy -- which is always a big "if" with him -- his overall production has regressed compared to what he did last season. Most of his value will be tied to his scoring and with that in mind, he should remain as the Thunder's top offensive option ahead of Friday's matchup at home against the Lakers.