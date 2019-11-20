Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Scores 25 points
Gallinari had 25 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3PT, 9-11 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 112-107 loss against the Lakers.
Gallinari has scored 20-plus points in four of his last seven outings and while he remains healthy -- which is always a big "if" with him -- his overall production has regressed compared to what he did last season. Most of his value will be tied to his scoring and with that in mind, he should remain as the Thunder's top offensive option ahead of Friday's matchup at home against the Lakers.
More News
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Rough shooting night in loss•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Scores season-high 28 points•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Salvages night at line•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Scores 21 against Warriors•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Scores 27 in Thursday's loss•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Rattles off 16 points•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...