Gallinari had 28 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3PT, 11-11 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes during Friday's 127-119 win against the 76ers.

Gallinari posted season-high marks in minutes played, points scored and free throws made, while tying his season-best outputs for rebounds and field goals made. One of Oklahoma City's top scoring threats, he should have a tough matchup on the horizon Monday at the Clippers.