Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Scores team-high 27 points
Gallinari finished with 27 points (9-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT) and four rebounds in 32 minutes during Friday's 111-107 victory over the Suns.
Gallinari had his highest scoring game in two weeks, helping the Thunder to a come-from-behind victory. Despite a couple of minor injuries, Gallinari has been relatively healthy again this season and is putting up top-50 numbers thus far. As long as he remains on the floor, Gallinari should continue being a mid-round guy, especially if the Thunder remains entrenched in the playoff race.
