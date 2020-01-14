Gallinari had 30 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 11-12 FT), four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 33 minutes of a 117-104 win against the Timberwolves on Monday.

Gallinari set a new season high in scoring, leading all players in points in the game. The 31 year-old has formed a solid one-two scoring punch with the young Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and currently has the overachieving Thunder in the thick of the playoff hunt.