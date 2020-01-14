Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Season-high 30 points
Gallinari had 30 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 11-12 FT), four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 33 minutes of a 117-104 win against the Timberwolves on Monday.
Gallinari set a new season high in scoring, leading all players in points in the game. The 31 year-old has formed a solid one-two scoring punch with the young Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and currently has the overachieving Thunder in the thick of the playoff hunt.
More News
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Scores 24 points in Saturday's loss•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Returns in emphatic style•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Good to go•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Now questionable Thursday•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Remains out Thursday•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...