Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Set to rest Saturday
Gallinari will be held out of Saturday's game against Portland for rest purposes, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Gallinari's absence doesn't appear to be linked to any injuries. Though it's unclear who'll replace him, Darius Bazely and Mike Muscala are the top candidates.
