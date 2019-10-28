Gallinari posted 21 points (5-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), one rebound and one block in 22 minutes Sunday in the Thunder's 120-92 win over the Warriors.

Since the Thunder roared out to a 70-37 lead at halftime, Gallinari's minutes were more restricted than usual, but he was still able to do his usual damage from distance and the free-throw line. He's now a perfect 16-for-16 from the charity stripe this season and should have one of the greater impacts in that category among all players in the NBA while health prevails.

