Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Solid line in Friday's victory
Gallinari amassed 17 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's 109-104 win over the Pelicans.
Gallinari delivered a well-rounded stat line, contributing across every category without needing to log a ton of minutes for the second straight game. He continues to provide consistent production in the scoring and rebounding columns, and he has turned in his top two assist totals this season over the last three games (season-high six dimes versus the Warriors on Monday).
More News
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Struggles from field in loss•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Puts up 15 points•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Scores 25 points•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Rough shooting night in loss•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Scores season-high 28 points•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Salvages night at line•
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...