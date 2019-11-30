Gallinari amassed 17 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's 109-104 win over the Pelicans.

Gallinari delivered a well-rounded stat line, contributing across every category without needing to log a ton of minutes for the second straight game. He continues to provide consistent production in the scoring and rebounding columns, and he has turned in his top two assist totals this season over the last three games (season-high six dimes versus the Warriors on Monday).