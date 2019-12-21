Gallinari had 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3PT, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 30 minutes during Friday's 126-108 win over the Suns.

Gallinari has scored at least 20 points in each of his last three games, and he is making 46.7 percent from the field and 44.0 percent from three-point range over that three-game stretch. It's a small sample size, but the Italian forward has been a consistent scorer all season long and should remain on that role Sunday against the Clippers.