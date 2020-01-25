Gallinari had 25 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3PT, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 140-111 win over the Hawks.

Gallinari has experienced an uptick on his scoring totals of late, and he has topped the 20-point mark in seven of his last eight games. He is averaging 23.6 points per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 49.2 percent from deep over that span. He will try to extend that solid run of play Saturday at Minnesota.