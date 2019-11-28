Gallinari had 14 points (5-13 FG, 3-7 3PT, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 136-119 loss at Portland.

Gallinari tied his lowest scoring output of the season in this game while struggling from the field. Those shooting woes have been a tendency for the Italian of late, as he is making just 39.8 percent of his field goals and 32.1 percent of his three-point attempts in his last eight games. He will try to turn things around Friday at home against the Pelicans.