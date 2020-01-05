Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Struggles from field once again
Gallinari had 19 points (6-21 FG, 5-11 3PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes during Saturday's 121-106 win at Cleveland.
Gallinari hasn't looked at his best following a four-game absence, as he is averaging 17.3 points but shooting 38.0 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from deep since returning to the hardwood three games ago. Most of Gallinari's value lies on what he can do scoring the rock and even though the scoring figures remain decent and on par with what he has done all season long, he needs to improve on his accuracy if he doesn't want his value to keep reducing every single night.
