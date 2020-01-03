Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Tough shooting night despite win
Gallinari contributed 13 points (5-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt), five rebounds, and two assists in 30 minutes during Thursday's 109-103 victory over the Spurs.
In his second game back since missing four games with an ankle injury, Gallinari failed to find his shot, finishing just 33.3 percent from the field. Despite missing more than half of the 3-pointers he put up Thursday, it was the fifth game in a row where he has made at least three shots from behind the arc. He will look to continue that streak Saturday night against the Cavaliers.
