Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Will play Tuesday
Gallinari will be available Tuesday against the Mavs, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
After missing the last four games with an ankle injury, Gallinari will return to action Tuesday, and he'll likely reclaim his starting spot from rookie Darius Bazley.
