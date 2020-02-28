Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Won't play Friday
Gallinari is out for Friday's game against the Bucks due to left ankle soreness.
Gallinari emerged from Thursday's win over the Kings with an ankle injury, and he hasn't had enough time to recover to play in the second night of a back-to-back set. In his absence Friday, Abdel Nader, Mike Muscala and Terrance Ferguson could all see extra minutes.
