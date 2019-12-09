Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Won't play Monday
Gallinari has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Jazz due to an ankle sprain, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
The severity of the issue is unclear as Gallinari was able to play 32 minutes in Sunday's win over Portland. Barring an official timeline from the team, the veteran forward can be considered day-to-day moving forward. Look for Darius Bazley to start and see extended minutes in Gallinari's absence.
