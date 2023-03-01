Saric closed Tuesday's 123-117 loss to the Kings with 21 points (7-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes.

Saric was terrific in Tuesday's loss, scoring a season-high 21 points off the bench. As with just about every Thunder player, his role is unpredictable from one night to the next, meaning a performance like this is hard to get behind. There is no reason to be adding him based on this effort alone, although he is a player to watch in case he somehow carves out a consistent role down the stretch.