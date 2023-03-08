Saric contributed 14 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 15 minutes during Tuesday's 137-128 victory over the Warriors.

Saric finished in double figures in the scoring column for the fourth time in the last five games after failing to reach double digits in the three games prior to that. Surprisingly, he continues to reach the threshold on limited playing time, logging 15 or fewer minutes in each of the last four tilts. Saric should continue to hoist shots frequently as a reserve, but he's connecting on 67.6 percent of his shots over his recent hot streak, so there's likely some regression in the scoring column on the way unless his playing time picks up.