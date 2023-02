Saric isn't listed on the Thunder's injury report ahead of Monday's game agains the Pelicans.

After being acquired from the Suns on Thursday, Saric sat out the Thunder's 138-129 win over the Trail Blazers on Friday. Now that Saric has gotten the chance to practice with his new squad at least once, he could be incorporated in the rotation Monday in his Thunder debut. Even if he's used off the bench, Saric likely won't be in line for significant minutes.